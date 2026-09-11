While lotuses are traditionally known to grace sprawling rivers, quiet ponds, or specially curated garden pools, a gardening enthusiast from Kottayam has defied the general belief by growing one inside a tiny eggshell. Visitors to Pradeep Bhavan in Moscow, Parampuzha, are currently marvelling at the sight of a delicate, budding lotus nestled perfectly within a fragile eggshell, a feat achieved by local resident S Pradeep.

A test of patience and perseverance

The remarkable green-thumb experiment was not an overnight success. Pradeep, a passionate aquatic plant lover, had to attempt the feat seven times before finding success. During his previous six trials, the eggshells would crack under pressure or degrade, ruining the delicate seeds. On one occasion, the plant had even sprouted a bud, but the bottom of the shell cracked at the last minute, ruining his hard work. Undeterred, Pradeep persevered, finally achieving success on his seventh try.

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The secret behind the eggshell lotus

About a month ago, Pradeep procured a hybrid lotus seed of the 'Akshaya' variety from Lijo Johnson, a fellow plant enthusiast based in Thrissur. Given its resilient yet miniature nature, the hybrid seed proved perfect for this delicate experiment. Pradeep is no novice to aquatic gardening; his private collection boasts an impressive 50 varieties of hybrid lotuses and 40 distinct species of water lilies. With his latest successful experiment, he has proven that with a little patience and the right technique, even the most delicate aquatic blooms can thrive in the most unconventional spaces.