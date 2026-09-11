A plea has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking the disqualification of Pala MLA Mani C Kappan following his conviction in four cheque-bounce cases by an Additional Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Borivali, Mumbai.

The plea was filed by Mumbai-based businessman and Ottapalam native Dinesh Menon, Chairman and Managing Director of Menon Aviation & Hospitality Limited. Menon has sought a declaration that Kappan is disqualified from continuing as MLA and has urged the court to direct the Kerala Assembly Speaker to declare the Pala seat vacant and the Election Commission of India to initiate a by-election.

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Kappan was convicted on September 1 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in cases filed by Menon. The cases stem from an alleged ₹3.5-crore transaction in 2012, when Menon claimed Kappan had promised to arrange shares in Kannur International Airport. After the shares were not provided, Kappan allegedly returned ₹25 lakh and issued four cheques totalling ₹3.25 crore towards the remaining amount. The cheques were dishonoured.

The Borivali court sentenced Kappan to one year’s imprisonment in each of the first three cases and six months in the fourth, totalling three and a half years. It also ordered compensation of ₹5.3 crore, apart from interest. Failure to pay the compensation within the stipulated period would invite an additional six months’ imprisonment.

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A non-bailable warrant issued against Kappan was later withdrawn after he appeared before the court in person. He was not present when the verdict was pronounced.

The petitioner contends that Kappan’s sentence attracts disqualification under Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which disqualifies a person convicted and sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more. He has also invoked Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution.

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Menon alleges that despite the conviction, Kappan continues to function as MLA and draw salary and other benefits. He claims that the Speaker has failed to declare the Pala seat vacant and that the Election Commission has not initiated steps for a by-election.

The plea therefore seeks a writ declaring Kappan disqualified from the Pala constituency with effect from September 1, 2026, directing the Speaker to notify the seat as vacant and asking the Election Commission to initiate the by-election process.

Kappan was earlier acquitted by a special court in Ernakulam in February 2025 in a separate criminal case. The cheque-dishonour proceedings in Mumbai were instituted separately and resulted in the September 1 conviction.