Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has sought the invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent the proposed strike by 108 ambulance workers in the state.

In a letter to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Muraleedharan sought necessary action to prevent the strike and ensure that the state's emergency ambulance services continue without disruption.

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The intervention comes ahead of a 24-hour strike announced by the Kerala State 108 Ambulance Employees Union from 8 am on September 17 to 8 am on September 18. The strike has been called over a dispute concerning the bonus for the 2025-26 financial year.

Muraleedharan said the Health Department had decided to take a firm stand against strikes that disrupt the 108 ambulance service, as frequent protests by various organisations cause difficulties for patients.

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The 108 ambulance service operates round the clock and is a key component of the state's emergency healthcare system. The ambulances play a crucial role in transporting patients to hospitals following accidents, during critical medical emergencies and in childbirth-related emergencies.

The Health Department has expressed concern that any disruption to the service could create serious difficulties for patients requiring urgent medical attention, with delays in treatment potentially putting their lives at risk.

The government therefore views the issue as more serious than a routine labour dispute, the minister said.