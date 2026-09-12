The Kerala High Court has delivered a scathing criticism of reckless driving by private bus operators, asserting that operating a heavy vehicle does not make a driver the lord of the road. Justice Devan Ramachandran emphasised that every citizen, including children and the elderly, has the right to return home safely, and public roads must not be allowed to transform into killing fields.

Strict warning to reckless operators

The court’s remarks came during a hearing concerning Kochi's persistent road safety issues. Justice Ramachandran highlighted a recent incident where a private bus crew blocked a public road and behaved aggressively. Addressing the common defence of maintaining tight trip schedules, the court noted that heavy vehicles often run amok on roads, making it virtually impossible for pedestrians to walk or other motorists to drive safely. Under current regulations, heavy vehicles are required to stick to the left lane, raising serious questions about how private buses manage to overtake other vehicles so recklessly.

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Failure in implementing safety protocols

Expressing dissatisfaction with the slow progress of road safety initiatives, the court demanded a status report from the Kochi City Police Commissioner. This report must detail the progress made on recommendations submitted by the Assistant Commissioner in July last year. The High Court questioned why highly publicised safety measures, such as the Intelligent Traffic Management System, mandatory police verification and character certificates for bus staff, and displaying official WhatsApp complaint numbers on buses, have not been effectively implemented.

Driver abandons bus mid-trip after argument

In a stark illustration of the indiscipline plaguing the sector, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) suspended the driving licence of a private bus driver for three months. The driver, LM Rajeesh from Thrissur, abandoned his bus right in the middle of the busy Edappally Junction following a heated argument with the bus cleaner. As the rest of the crew did not know how to drive, the Kalamassery-Thevara service 'Krithika' was left stranded, causing severe traffic disruption. Police eventually intervened to tow the bus, and RTO KR Suresh confirmed the suspension after finding the driver's explanation highly unsatisfactory. Further action against the bus permit will be decided by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) board.