Kunnamkulam: At least 25 people were injured after a KSRTC bus rammed a private bus from behind on the Guruvayur Road near the Old Court Stop in Kunnamkulam.

The accident took place around 8.15 am when the KSRTC Superfast bus, operating on the Ernakulam–Guruvayur route, crashed into the rear of a private bus named ‘Sanchari’, which was travelling from Guruvayur towards Kunnamkulam on the Kunnamkulam–Chavakkad route.

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Police said around 25 passengers sustained injuries in the accident. None of the injuries is reported to be serious. The injured were admitted to various hospitals in Kunnamkulam.