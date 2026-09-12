Konni: A woman lost her life after the car she was driving collided with a KSRTC bus near Vakayar in Konni on Saturday.

The accident occurred at 2.39 pm on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road. According to CCTV visuals, the car veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a KSRTC bus coming from the other direction. The car was hurled to the side of the road in the impact, with the driver's side completely destroyed.

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A woman who was driving the car was confirmed dead, Konni police said.

Around 10 passengers travelling on the KSRTC bus were also injured, according to reports. CCTV visuals show the bus braking as the car approached, which may have helped prevent more casualties.