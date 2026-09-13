In Kottayam, a local family dispute took an extraordinarily violent turn after an attempt at mediation by a local body representative sparked a two-week-long series of retaliatory brawls. What was supposed to be an amicable settlement evolved into four rounds of group clashes, eventually forcing the police to step in and register a case.

The incident unfolded in a panchayat in the western region of Kottayam district. Seeking a peaceful resolution to an ongoing household conflict, a homemaker reached out to a local ward representative, requesting their intervention. However, the mediation attempt quickly went off the rails.

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Instead of defusing the tension, the discussion escalated into a heated argument between the representative and the head of the household. As tempers flared, the politician allegedly assaulted the man.

A cycle of retaliation

The assault sparked a chain of retaliatory violence. Refusing to let the matter slide, the family head visited the politician's home a few days later and physically assaulted him in return. Feeling deeply humiliated by this counter-attack, the politician and his supporters subsequently ganged up on the family head, leaving him hospitalised with severe head injuries.

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Despite his injuries, the head of the household reportedly refused to seek legal action at the time, allegedly remarking that the matter would be 'settled with blows'.

The cycle of violence reached its climax recently when the individual who had led the gang attack on the family head was cornered by the rival faction. In the ensuing group clash, the leader was brutally beaten, sustaining severe injuries to his face and nose.

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Following this latest round of severe violence, the local police intervened and officially registered a case against those involved.