Cheruvathur: The Champions Boat League (CBL) boat race season will not feature any events in Malabar this time, leaving boat racing enthusiasts from Kozhikode to Kasaragod disappointed.

The initial list of CBL races, released a few days ago, does not include any of the competitions that had been held regularly in Malabar over the past three years. Boat clubs in the region, many of which invested lakhs of rupees to build traditional churulan boats in anticipation of participating in the league, have strongly protested the decision.

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Even races that were previously organized in Malabar as part of the boat league calendar have been excluded this season. The decision has sparked criticism at a time when P A Mohammed Riyas is serving as the Tourism Minister.

Earlier, Kasaragod district had also been allotted a venue for CBL competitions. However, the race could not be held due to technical issues. Though officials had assured that the event would be rescheduled, it never materialized. Against this backdrop, boat racing clubs and fans had hoped that CBL races would return to Malabar this year. However, the newly released list has once again ignored the region.

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There are 23 boat racing teams from Kannur and Kasaragod districts that take part in CBL-related competitions in Malabar. The absence of events in the region has therefore come as a major setback to these teams.

The CBL was first introduced in Malabar with a race held in Beypore. Teams from Kannur and Kasaragod participated in that event. Prize money of up to ₹1.5 lakh was awarded, along with a bonus of ₹1 lakh for the teams. For local clubs, the event provided both recognition and financial support.

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This year, the only major water festival scheduled in the region is the competition organized by Navodaya in the Mangalassery River, on the route towards Taliparamba. There were also expectations that the Mahatma Gandhi Jalo-utsavam, traditionally organized in the Karyankode River under the leadership of the district administration, would be held this year. However, the lack of visible preparations has further disappointed boat racing enthusiasts.

Local clubs and sports lovers are now demanding that the government reconsider the CBL schedule and include Malabar in the current season’s race calendar.