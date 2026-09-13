The Baleno was the second model to enter Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa dealer network. Evolving from a classic premium sedan badge into a modern hatchback, it quickly established itself as Nexa's crowning glory. Since its journey began in 2015, the hatchback has clocked up an impressive 1.9 million units in sales. Even as compact SUVs continue to dominate the Indian car market, the Baleno has held its ground, consistently leaving its rivals far behind. Now, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a comprehensive facelift of the Baleno. Packed with a more premium aesthetic, segment-first Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and the new three-cylinder Z-Series engine first seen in the Swift, we put this popular hatch to the test to see how it drives.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift continues Nexa success story

Striking cosmetic updates on the outside

Despite being a mid-life facelift, the new Baleno sports considerable visual changes. The most prominent update is the larger front grille, adorned with chrome slats and a gloss-black finish. The grille and the lower air dam have been sculpted to merge seamlessly. Underneath, a redesigned front bumper gives the car a more mature look. A key addition is the radar module for the ADAS system, which sits neatly in the centre of the grille, prompting a slight relocation of the iconic Suzuki logo. The updated bumper design is flanked by sharper LED fog lamps. Aside from the front, the side profile and the rear remain largely unchanged. The hatchback retains its 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome window lining, and signature C-shaped LED tail lamps. Adding a touch of novelty are a subtle chrome garnish on the front fender and an elegant new 'Enigmatic Teal Green' paint shade.

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Step inside a more luxurious, tech-loaded cabin

The interior retains its spacious and highly practical layout but introduces high-value features. The cabin is wrapped in a sophisticated black-and-blue dual-tone theme, while the flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel adds a sporty touch. This steering wheel now houses controls for the ADAS and adaptive cruise control systems. The fabric seats now feature premium leatherette bolstering on the sides, lending the cabin an upscale feel.

Subtle exterior tweaks give the premium hatchback a sharper look

For infotainment, you get the familiar 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus touchscreen system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a new Clarion sound system for a much-improved audio experience. Other premium features include a cooled wireless phone charger, a heads-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera system. Notably, the facelift introduces segment-first ventilated front seats, which are an absolute boon in hot tropical conditions. However, the lack of a rear centre armrest and a sunroof remain notable omissions.

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Generous cabin space for the family

The Baleno has always been celebrated for its class-leading rear seat comfort and legroom. Even for occupants standing six feet tall, there is ample headroom and under-thigh support. Passengers in the rear get dedicated air conditioning vents and charging ports, including Type-C USB slots. Maruti Suzuki has also prioritised safety by offering adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts for all three rear passengers. Luggage requirements are well-catered for by a 318-litre boot space.

Heart of the matter: The new Z-Series engine

The biggest change lies under the bonnet. The old 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series engine has made way for a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol motor. Producing 82 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, it sits slightly lower on power compared to the outgoing version which made 89 bhp. However, what it lacks in absolute top-end power, it more than compensates for with superb low-end drivability. This is arguably the most refined and smooth three-cylinder engine currently operating on Indian roads.

Plush interiors boast segment-first ventilated seats and advanced tech

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First seen in the Swift, this engine feels even more refined in the Baleno. It responds eagerly at low speeds with absolutely no idle vibrations. Thanks to a remarkably light clutch, city driving is completely stress-free, reducing the need for constant gear changes in dense traffic. On the highway, quick overtaking manoeuvres will require a quick downshift. While enthusiasts might miss the high-revving, sporty nature of the old four-cylinder motor, this Z-Series unit is linear, smooth, and perfect for daily commutes.

Unmatched rear cabin comfort and boot space for family journeys

Gearbox options and class-leading fuel efficiency

The five-speed manual transmission is incredibly precise and smooth. Because the clutch pedal is so light, stop-and-go commutes will not leave your legs aching. Alternatively, the five-speed AMT offers absolute convenience in traffic, though drivers will notice the typical head-nod and shift-lag under heavy throttle inputs. Refinement is stellar for a three-cylinder motor, with almost no vibration during start-up or idling. In terms of running costs, the Z-Series engine delivers extraordinary fuel economy. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 23.80 kmpl for the manual version and 24.77 kmpl for the AMT. There is also a factory-fitted CNG variant on offer, boasting an outstanding efficiency of 33.61 km/kg.

Segment-first Level 2 ADAS and ride quality

Alongside standard safety equipment like six airbags, ESP, and traction control, the biggest highlight of this facelift is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS. This camera-and-radar-based system features autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and lane departure warning. All these driver aids have been tuned beautifully to suit the unpredictable nature of Indian road conditions. In terms of ride comfort, the suspension is tuned on the softer side, which successfully filters out potholes and road imperfections. The low-speed ride quality is exceptionally plush, and despite having a disc-and-drum brake setup, the car stops with reassuring confidence.

The final verdict: A compelling package

While the slightly diminished performance of the three-cylinder engine and minor AMT lag might disappoint driving enthusiasts, the updated Baleno is a winner in every other department. For families searching for top-tier cabin comfort, extensive safety kit, segment-first Level 2 ADAS, and class-leading fuel economy, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift continues to be an incredibly appealing and well-rounded package.