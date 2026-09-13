A man was killed, and two others sustained injuries when a car crashed into a bus stop at Vaniyampara in Mannuthy early on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rasak. He was waiting at the bus stop with his wife to travel to Ernakulam, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am. According to Vadakkanchery police, the car, carrying around three passengers and travelling from the Ernakulam direction, was allegedly speeding. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then swerved off the road and crashed into the bus stop on the side of the road.

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"The driver, who is in his early twenties, might have fallen asleep behind the wheel for a fraction of a second, causing the vehicle to swerve out of control and crash. He was not in an inebriated state," police said.

Two others sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment.

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"Statements have been recorded, and the registration of an FIR is underway based on relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The driver is in custody and the vehicle, an Innova car, has been seized," Vadakkanchery Sub-Inspector Suresh told Onmanorama. Further investigation is underway.

After the postmortem, Rasak's body will be handed over to his relatives.