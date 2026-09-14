Route violations go unchecked

Commuters travelling along the high-range routes in Idukki are facing severe hardships as private buses continue to openly violate permit rules. Despite numerous complaints, transport authorities have failed to act against private operators who bypass Moolamattam, dropping passengers on the road miles away from their destination.

Under the existing permit regulations, high-range buses heading towards Thodupuzha must touch Moolamattam after reaching Ashoka Junction. However, several private operators are taking illegal shortcuts to avoid Moolamattam entirely, heading straight to Thodupuzha from Ashoka Junction. Passengers bound for Moolamattam are routinely abandoned at Ashoka Junction in the middle of the road, forcing them to find alternative transport at their own expense.

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Impact on KSRTC and official apathy

This illegal practice has also taken a toll on the state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Private operators often alter their schedules or take shortcuts to run ahead of KSRTC buses, illegally poaching passengers. When these private buses do enter Moolamattam, they refuse to park inside the designated bus stand to pick up or drop off commuters, choosing instead to halt on the busy main road before rushing off.

Locals point out that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) explicitly outlines the routes and timetables when issuing permits. While the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had previously taken strict action against such deviations, officials have now adopted a surprisingly indifferent attitude, allowing violations to continue with impunity.

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KSRTC holiday cancellations add to commuter woes

Adding to the public's transport misery, KSRTC has been cancelling its ordinary services on Sundays, second Saturdays, and other public holidays. This has severely impacted daily-wage workers, retail employees, and private sector staff who rely heavily on these budget-friendly public services on holidays when schools and government offices are closed but commercial establishments remain fully functional.

While private operators run their regular fleets on non-Sunday holidays, KSRTC's abrupt cancellations of rural and ordinary services have left thousands stranded. Commuters allege that certain trade union leaders within the KSRTC are behind the suspension of rural holiday services, systematically undermining the transport corporation's utility for the common man.