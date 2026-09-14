Kasaragod man arrested after 6.52 kg of ganja found at his house
A 57-year-old man, T.R. Mani, was arrested by Excise officials in Kasaragod after 6.52kg of ganja was allegedly found at his home, with suspicions he was a peddler.
A 57-year-old man, T.R. Mani, was arrested by Excise officials in Kasaragod after 6.52kg of ganja was allegedly found at his home, with suspicions he was a peddler.
A 57-year-old man, T.R. Mani, was arrested by Excise officials in Kasaragod after 6.52kg of ganja was allegedly found at his home, with suspicions he was a peddler.
Kasaragod: A man was arrested after Excise officials allegedly found 6.52kg of ganja in his house. The arrested person has been identified as T R Mani (57) of Thuruthimadam near Udinoor in Padna panchayat.
The search was conducted based on confidential information received by the Kanhangad Excise Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau. Hosdurg Excise Circle Inspector V V Prasannakumar, who led the raid, said Mani might be a peddler, too. The Excise department registered a case against him for possessing ganja with the intention to sell.