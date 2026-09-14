Two Class 12 students of Mullurkkara NSS Higher Secondary School were injured after a car hit them on the Plazhi–Wadakkanchery State Highway in Thrissur on Monday. The accident occurred in front of the BRD office when the car, driven by a woman named Sruthi, reportedly lost control and rammed into the students who were walking along the roadside. Sruthi was returning after attending a programme at Kalamandalam, Wadakkanchery police said.

According to police, Sruthi, who works as a Sanskrit teacher at a school in Pazhayannur, did not see the students on the road. Police said the car was speeding when it lost control and hit the students. The impact threw the students onto the road, leaving them injured.

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Immediately after the accident, local residents and passersby carried out rescue operations. The injured students were taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Wadakkanchery police reached the spot and are probing the exact circumstances that led to the accident.