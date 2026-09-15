A highly organised cross-border smuggling network has been quietly funnelling subsidised ration rice from Tamil Nadu into Kerala, transforming cheap government welfare grains into expensive branded varieties. Purchased for a mere ₹10 to ₹15 per kilogram from Tamil Nadu’s public distribution system (PDS) shops and cardholders, the rice crosses the state border in small batches using two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and mini-trucks. Once inside Kerala, these small shipments are consolidated at secret transit points before being dispatched for commercial processing.

Inside the border warehouses

The network relies on heavily secured, high-walled warehouses situated in the border regions of Parassala and Vellarada. Operating under the guise of ordinary storage facilities, these depots are heavily guarded and primarily staffed by migrant labourers to maintain secrecy. Local residents allege that the racket thrives due to political patronage and administrative collusion. They point out that official inspections are rare, usually occurring only when direct, high-level orders are issued from Thiruvananthapuram.

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The premium makeover in Kalady

The real transformation of this low-grade grain occurs far from the border in Kalady, a major rice-milling hub in Ernakulam district. Consignments are loaded onto large trucks under the cover of night and transported to private mills. At these modern facilities, the government-subsidised rice undergoes advanced processing, including polishing, colouring, and sorting. It is then packaged into glossy, high-end bags under various brand names and introduced back into the retail market at premium prices.

Raids intensify as diplomatic pressure builds

The scaling up of raids by the Civil Supplies department has forced many of these clandestine operations to temporarily shut down. Locals report that warehouse operators have been clearing out stocks during the night to evade incoming inspection teams. Recent actions on 7 February led by Taluk Supply Officer H Praveenkumar resulted in the seizure of 246 bags of rice and wheat from Panachamoodu. These have since been shifted to the Amaravila Civil Supplies godown. Another truck carrying nine tonnes of smuggled rice, previously secured at the Vellarada police station, was also transferred to the Amaravila facility. Officials confirmed that no one has stepped forward to claim ownership of the seized shipments.

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As news of the extensive crackdowns spread, authorities in Tamil Nadu requested the repatriation of more than 72,000 kg of seized PDS rice. A delegation led by a Tamil Nadu DYSP was scheduled to meet with the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector and Kerala Civil Supplies officials to discuss the logistics of the return, though the meeting was deferred. While daytime enforcement has effectively halted illegal operations along the border corridors, residents warn that nocturnal smuggling persists, as safety concerns limit nighttime raids by local authorities.