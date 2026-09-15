Kozhikode: Even as it does not expect any major decisions, including a leadership shake-up, the CPM top leadership sees the strong sentiment for course correction and the changes needed to bring it about as the key takeaways from the two-day extended state committee meeting. The leadership expects the meeting to mark the beginning of several changes, with the first signs likely to emerge in the working style of leaders and the organisation.

A Politburo member said the discussions amounted to an open acknowledgement of the problems confronting the party in Kerala. But the two-day organisational exercise could not, naturally, provide solutions to all of them. The immediate priority is to bridge the gap that has developed between the party leadership and ordinary cadres. The leadership believes strengthening mutual trust within the party will help restore its connection with the people.

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There is, however, no unanimous assessment in the central leadership that all is well under Pinarayi Vijayan’s parliamentary leadership and M V Govindan’s organisational leadership. While some believe both should be subject to the sought course correction and changes, uncertainty remains over how far this can go.

Govindan has sought to respond to the criticism by acknowledging shortcomings and attempting to change his working style. However, his decision to field P K Shyamala in Taliparamba and the subsequent defeat continue to weigh on him. Even if Pinarayi Vijayan and Govindan continue in their respective positions, central leaders believe the onus will be on them to restore the party’s overall support base.

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The central leadership, meanwhile, also appears concerned about the divisions emerging within the state secretariat. There is also a growing sentiment that it is time to make way for the next generation of leaders. The demand for a reconstitution of the state secretariat has also figured in the discussions. Such issues could come up for consideration when the Politburo takes up the follow-up action on the extended state committee meeting.

The leadership is also considering appointing leaders who can effectively function as the party’s unofficial spokespeople and project its position. In view of the criticism against district leadership in areas where the party suffered major setbacks, some organisational reshuffles are also being considered. Changes in party-affiliated organisations are also likely to be part of this exercise.