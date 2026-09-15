Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman, Mercy, 65, was killed, allegedly by her grandson, by slitting her throat at Channankara here on Tuesday morning.

Shibin, 24, Mercy’s daughter’s son, allegedly carried out the attack and is in police custody.

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According to reports, Mercy and Shibin had frequent quarrels at home. On Tuesday morning, Shibin attacked Mercy with a sharp weapon following an argument. Mercy was rushed to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital in an ambulance, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Shibin reportedly came out of the house with a knife and told nearby residents that he had killed Mercy. He then fled, but police apprehended him. The accused, who sustained minor injuries while trying to flee after the attack, was admitted to hospital under police observation.

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The Kadinamkulam police, who said Shibin was a habitual drinker, indicated that a dispute over his drinking habit likely led to the murder. Shibin’s parents died a few years ago. His brother and grandfather were away at work when the incident occurred.

Kadinamkulam police registered a case and are investigating.