Thodupuzha: The feasibility study on the Moolamattom extension project, which was expected to ease the acute power shortage in Kerala, has come to a standstill. The study was being conducted by Wapcos, a Central Government institution.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that lethargy on the part of the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) had led to the delay in implementing the project.

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With no progress in the project, the survey team of Wapcos, which was deployed at Moolamattom, is currently engaged in another feasibility study at a site in Andhra Pradesh.

A study on implementing a pumped storage project, where water utilised for power generation is reused to generate more electricity, was also launched at Moolamattom. However, only a preliminary study was conducted, and the final report is yet to be prepared.

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Studies on the second power generation project at Moolamattom were initiated during the term of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state. M M Mani, who was the electricity minister, had announced that the project would be commissioned by 2026. However, no activities were carried out during the term of the second Pinarayi Ministry.

On completion of all the work, it was expected to generate 720 MW from the existing power project at Moolamattom, 800 MW from the extension project and 700 MW from pumped storage.

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As per estimates, KSEB would have saved over ₹1.5 crore daily when the new power projects became operational. It was also projected that KSEB could recover the expenses on the new power projects in 10 years.