Kozhikode: The CPM’s extended state committee meeting here on Monday saw delegates reject attempts in a state leadership document to pin the electoral defeat on the cadre, arguing instead that course correction must begin at the top.

The state secretary and state secretariat faced pointed criticism, while Pinarayi Vijayan too came under direct attack, with delegates saying those who led the party to a second consecutive term must also take responsibility for the defeat. The criticism of Pinarayi came from V P Musthafa, a Kasaragod district secretariat member who had served as M V Govindan’s private secretary when he was a minister.

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Questions were also raised against Govindan over why the Taliparamba defeat had been omitted from the document while the setback in Payyannur was cited as a failure. Pointing out that neither the state secretary nor the state secretariat could escape responsibility for the weakening of the organisation, the discussions also reflected resentment over a corrective document that did not subject the leadership to similar self-criticism.

Most of the corrective measures proposed in the document were directed at the grassroots cadre and called for an end to parliamentary opportunism, ostentatious lifestyles and accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income. Party workers were also asked to take up people’s issues more actively.

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The measures specifically directed at leaders, however, were largely limited to issues such as exercising greater care in their speeches. This imbalance came in for criticism during the discussions, with delegates questioning why the leadership had been spared the kind of scrutiny being demanded of the cadre.

There was also criticism that the state leadership’s single-minded pursuit of a second consecutive term had allowed parliamentary ambitions to overshadow the party’s organisational priorities. Several delegates also took issue with what they described as the arrogant body language of some leaders.

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The party’s failure to go beyond analysing its electoral setbacks and come up with concrete solutions also came under scrutiny. Some delegates expressed apprehension that the current exercise could end up following the same pattern, with defeats being analysed but corrective measures remaining elusive.

Representatives of party-affiliated organisations also joined the criticism, accusing ministers of failing to give adequate priority to the interests of workers.

Commenting on the discussions, Govindan maintained that the leadership had not been spared criticism in the exercise. Pointing out that the document itself emphasised criticism and self-criticism in its preface, he said it was only natural for the state secretariat, central committee and state committee to come under scrutiny. “If there is no criticism of me, then what kind of committee or conference is this? There has been criticism of me as well as other party leaders,” he said.

Course correction ahead, no leadership shake-up

The extended state committee meeting will conclude today with the party expected to spell out its course-correction measures. No leadership change, however, is likely. The action plan to implement the corrective measures will be finalised, while Govindan’s reply to the discussions will indicate the direction in which the party intends to move. The Politburo’s interventions will also be closely watched.