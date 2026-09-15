A high-level review meeting was held in Thrissur on Tuesday to assess the progress of construction, maintenance, development, and safety arrangements along National Highways 66 and 544 in the district. Chaired by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports O J Janeesh, the meeting addressed key public grievances, including drainage problems, highway waterlogging and difficulties faced by pedestrians.

The Executive Engineer of the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), local body secretaries and assistant engineers, NHAI representatives, and PWD (Roads) officials have been directed to jointly inspect affected locations and prepare necessary estimates. The District Panchayat Executive Engineer must examine and verify these estimates before submitting them to the district administration.

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The meeting also ordered the immediate installation of lighting systems and warning boards at construction and diversion zones. The meeting noted that warning signals at diverted sections must be positioned so drivers can spot them from a long distance. Police flagged that low-quality stickers are currently being used instead of high-grade intensity ones. Signboards displaying local place names must also be installed. NHAI officials informed the meeting that these facilities will be set up within two weeks.

Additionally, a joint inspection by the police, MVD, Revenue Department and NHAI will be completed within one week to identify suitable parking locations for heavy vehicles, including lorries and trucks, along the highways, officials said.

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Kaipamangalam accident

In the wake of the recent accident in Kaipamangalam that killed eight Tamil Nadu students, a joint inspection of all NH stretches in the district was carried out by the police, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), LSGD, and NHAI. Shortcomings identified in the report will be rectified within one month, a timeline assured by NHAI project directors, officials added.

Paliyekkara toll plaza row

Prompted by complaints regarding long vehicle queues, an on-site inspection of the Paliyekkara toll plaza will be conducted by a team comprising police officials, an NHAI representative, the District Collector’s representative and contractor representatives, officials said.

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Foot over bridges

NHAI further stated that 10-foot over bridges (FOBs)have been approved on NH 66. Construction at Vadanappally and Thalikulam is complete, while work is ongoing at Valapad, Engandiyur, and Edakkazhiyur. Although five FOBs have not yet started, NHAI assured that those under construction will be completed by October 15.

The meeting was attended by Benny Behanan MP, MLAs C Raveendranath and K K Valsaraj, District Collector Shikha Surendran, City Police Commissioner Nakul Deshmukh, Rural Police S P Mohammed Nadeem, Assistant Collector A C Preethi, Deputy Collector Bindu, NHAI project directors, and other departmental officials.