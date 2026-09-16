Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala may face partial power restrictions from 6.15 pm on Wednesday to 12.45 am as the state struggles to procure enough electricity to meet the rising demand.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said power availability through the power exchange has declined significantly, while grid frequency remains low. The state is also facing a shortage of around 700–900 MW compared with previous days.

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According to the board, electricity consumption has remained high due to the rainfall deficit caused by the El Niño phenomenon and relatively high atmospheric temperatures. The recent peak demand is comparable to levels usually recorded during summer and is around 1,100 MW higher than the demand recorded in September in previous years.

Power availability has also been affected by a rise in demand across the country, an unresolved national-level shortage of around 12,000 MW and an unexpected decline in supplies from central generating stations.

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The National Load Despatch Centre has warned of further pressure on power availability amid a decline in wind power generation and rising demand. Kerala will also not receive the 200 MW it had been getting from Madhya Pradesh under a power-swap arrangement, adding to the shortfall.

“Power restrictions may be required from 6.15 pm to 12.45 am on Wednesday,” the KSEB added.