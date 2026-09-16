Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is considering increasing the rice quota for white and blue ration card holders to up to 5kg, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said.

"Many beneficiaries in these categories currently do not purchase ration because of the low allocation. Increasing the quota could encourage them to use ration shops and help regulate rice prices," the minister said.

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According to Jacob, ration traders have sought to reduce the minimum monthly sales requirement for retail ration shops from 45 quintals to 35 quintals. A higher allocation for non-priority cardholders could offset the resulting reduction in their commission, Jacob said at a meeting with representatives of ration trader organisations.

The government is also considering amendments to the rules under the Kerala Targeted Public Distribution System Act, which came into effect in February 2021 as part of implementing the National Food Security Act. The proposed changes include provisions on appointing legal heirs and transferring ration-shop licences to salesmen.

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Officials have been directed to forward the file on the wage revision package for retail ration traders for early consideration. The Centre has also assured that once the Smart PDS system is fully implemented, payments for ration supplied to cardholders will be transferred to traders' accounts at the time of distribution, the minister said.

The government will consider revising the Ration Traders Welfare Fund to meet current requirements. It has already decided to release ₹1.70 crore towards existing welfare fund arrears.

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Complaints regarding kerosene distribution in Kollam will be examined. The government is also considering expanding K-Stores and introducing rural banking services through ration shops. The latter could allow beneficiaries receiving social security and other government pensions directly into their bank accounts to withdraw money at ration shops.

Officials have also been asked to examine proposals to expand Common Service Centre (CSC) services and LPG distribution through ration shops.