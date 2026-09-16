Kasaragod: An elderly man died while chanting prayers beside his wife's body on Tuesday. N Devadathan Namboothiri (88), a Bhagavatha Saptaha Yajna Acharya and Paathakam artist from Kariveli Illam at Kottayam's Eravinalloor and his wife, Girijadevi Antharjanam (75), died within hours of each other.

The incident occurred at the house of their son, Satheesh D Kariveli, a teacher at Kasaragod Government Girls VHSS, in Parakkatta, Vidyanagar.

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Girijadevi Antharjanam died at 11.30 pm on September 14. Devadathan Namboothiri was informed about his wife's death around 8 am on Tuesday. He then sat beside her body and began chanting prayers. He soon felt unwell and was taken to a private hospital in Kasaragod, but could not be saved.

The cremation was held at the premises of their ancestral home, Kariveli Illam, at Eravinalloor in Kottayam.

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Their daughter-in-law is Rohini K Potty, an assistant professor at Government College, Kasaragod.