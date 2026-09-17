Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson arrested on synthetic drug use charges
Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson Sanish George has been arrested for alleged synthetic drug use.
Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson Sanish George has been arrested for alleged synthetic drug use.
Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson Sanish George has been arrested for alleged synthetic drug use.
Idukki: Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson Sanish George was arrested, allegedly for using synthetic drugs, during an operation as part of the police’s Operation Toofan. A friend, Nisar, was also arrested along with him.
The two were taken into custody from near Kodikulam following an investigation based on a tip-off. Although no narcotic substances were reportedly recovered from them, police allegedly found drug-use paraphernalia in their possession.
Police have registered a case against the two for alleged drug use. A detailed investigation is underway to determine whether they were involved in any other drug-related activities or transactions.
Sanish George was elected to the municipality in 2020 as a UDF rebel and later became chairperson with the support of the LDF. He subsequently lost the chairperson’s post in connection with a bribery case. He later returned to the Congress and became active in party activities.
Sanish was shifted to the Kaliyar police station for further procedures.
Meanwhile, the DYFI organised a protest march to the Thodupuzha DySP office, alleging that the police were attempting to shield Sanish George in the case.