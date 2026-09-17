The Munnar Panchayat has launched a major crackdown on footpath encroachments in the popular hill station, issuing eviction notices to 30 street vendors. The action follows a landmark Supreme Court directive aimed at securing pedestrian safety and ensuring unhindered movement across urban spaces in the country.

Eviction notices have been served to vendors operating in key commercial and transit areas, including Munnar Town, GH Road, Munnar Market, Mattupetty Road, Old Munnar, RO Junction, and Post Office Junction. The vendors have been given 15 days to voluntarily dismantle their temporary structures and clear the pavements. The local administration has warned that if the vendors fail to clear the encroachments within the stipulated 15 days, the panchayat will forcibly demolish and remove the structures. However, the authorities have also provided a window for legal redress. Vendors who have any legal disputes or valid documentation supporting their commercial activity on the footpaths can submit a written explanation to the panchayat office within the 15-day period.

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The enforcement drive comes in response to a recent Supreme Court order directing local administrations across India to guarantee safe walking zones for pedestrians. In Munnar, a major tourist centre in Kerala, footpaths have been extensively occupied by roadside traders. This has forced tourists and local residents to walk on busy carriage-ways, posing severe safety hazards and causing frequent traffic bottlenecks. The current drive is expected to restore pedestrian rights and streamline traffic flow in the town.