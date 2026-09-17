Mar Sleeva Medicity in Pala has rolled out a new healthcare initiative, 'Care @ Home', aimed at delivering medicines directly to patients' doorsteps. The service was officially flagged off by Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, the Bishop of the Pala Diocese, marking a significant step forward in community-oriented healthcare support in the region.

The newly-launched service covers a 15 km radius around the hospital. It is designed to offer a lifeline to senior citizens, those battling chronic or critical illness, and individuals with limited mobility who face immense challenges in visiting the hospital pharmacy on a regular basis.

Under this initiative, patients can access medicines prescribed not only by doctors at Mar Sleeva Medicity but also by physicians at other authorised medical institutions. To guarantee safety and quality, all deliveries will be executed under strict protocols, with medicines securely packed and custom-labelled before reaching the patient's home.

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To assist patients whose long-term prescriptions are about to expire, the hospital has integrated its telemedicine platform into the Care @ Home model. This allows patients to consult with physicians remotely, renew their prescriptions, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential daily medications. Patients and families residing within the 15 km service radius can easily place their orders or clear queries by contacting the dedicated helpline at 9188525945.

The official launch ceremony was attended by prominent hospital administrative figures, including the Managing Director and CEO, Rev Fr Mathew Thekkel, alongside Associate Directors Rev Fr Jose Keeranchira, Rev Dr Joseph Karikulam, Rev Fr Gervasis Anithottathil, Rev Dr Mathew Chennattu, and Rev Fr Mathew Thuruthippallil.