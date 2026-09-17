Thrissur: A 21-year-old pregnant woman fell out of a moving private bus on Thekke Bypass in Chavakkad on Wednesday morning. Visuals of the incident have gone viral, shocking viewers.

The woman, identified as Fathima, a resident of Puzhangarayillath house in Thenkancheri, Chavakkad, sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to Hayath Hospital in Chavakkad. Fathima, a student of Little Flower College, Mammiyoor, had boarded a Palayur-bound bus from Chavakkad bus stand.

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The bus, operating on the Chavakkad-Kunnamkulam route, was negotiating the first curve on Thekke Bypass Road when Fathima, who was three months pregnant, fell out through the rear door of the moving bus and landed on the road.

CCTV footage shows her falling off the bus and rolling along the road after the fall. She was rushed to hospital for medical attention.