Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday defended the police raid at the Reporter TV office, saying the search was conducted in the same manner as it would have been elsewhere. The raid was part of a larger probe into allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy related to the proposed visit of Argentine football star Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team to Kerala.

Responding to questions about media freedom, Suresh Gopi questioned the distinction between journalists and ordinary citizens. “Who are journalists?” he asked, adding that journalists are also ordinary citizens.

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He said police conduct searches at the premises of ordinary people in a similar manner. “When police enter the homes of ordinary citizens, nobody reacts. They will even check the roof if necessary,” he said.

On the seizure of journalists’ mobile phones during the search, the Thrissur MP said taking phones into custody was also part of the procedure followed during searches elsewhere.

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Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had recovered the required evidence from the Reporter TV premises, and asserted that the search was conducted in accordance with the law. It was carried out with a warrant, though details of the evidence recovered could not be disclosed at present, he said, adding that the SIT probe was not related to press freedom and would proceed according to law.

Chennithala also denied any interference by himself or Chief Minister in the investigation. The government had, however, examined the search procedure and found no illegal action by the Kerala Police. Any allegations of unlawful action against journalists or the media would be examined, he added.

Chennithala also said journalists at Reporter TV need not be afraid, stressing that the action was not directed against the media outlet.