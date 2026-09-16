Kochi: The Kalamassery police have registered a case against Anto Augustin, authorised signatory of Reporter Broadcasting Private Limited (RBC), the company and others, under the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with an agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and arrangements involving the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

The police filed the case on Tuesday, following which extensive search operations were launched by the Special Investigation Team in RBC offices and residences of owners on Wednesday.

The SIT led by ADGP P Vijayan conducted coordinated raids at five locations across Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday as part of its investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to an initiative to bring Argentina football star Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to Kerala.

The FIR, registered on September 15, invokes Sections 318(2), 318(4) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered based on an investigation report submitted by P Vikraman IPS, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kozhikode and Wayanad, who is a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Kerala government.

According to the FIR, RBC, Anto Augustin and other accused allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy before December 20, 2024, with the intention of deceiving the government and the public.

Responding to the controversy, Anto Augustine said he would cooperate with any investigation into the matter. “Regarding the Messi controversy, I will cooperate with any investigation and any raid,” he told the media.

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The police allege that unlawful and false provisions were incorporated into an agreement with the AFA on December 20, 2024. The FIR cites that the actions were intended to cheat the Kerala government and others and secure wrongful gain for the accused.

The FIR also shows that the accused initiatiated steps on September 26, 2025, to have the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor handed over to RBC for renovation. Steps were also allegedly taken to waive a ₹5 crore security deposit in connection with the arrangement. The stadium is owned by the government and is under the control of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

The case was registered following the SIT investigation. The FIR states that Vikraman conducted the investigation and submitted his report and supporting documents to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara. The report and documents were subsequently forwarded for further action, following which the Kalamassery police registered the case. ACP Bijoy Chandran C K has been assigned as the investigating officer.

The FIR names Anto Augustin as the first accused, Reporter Broadcasting Private Limited Company as the second accused and “Others” as the third accused. The document does not identify the persons included under “Others”.

The SIT raids targeted, among other locations, the Kochi and Wayanad residences of the Augustine brothers, who head RBC, and the media house's head office in Kalamassery. The police reached the channel's office around 6 am.

RBC has condemned the raids and alleged that phones belonging to its staff were seized.

The raids came shortly after the SIT registered its first FIR in Kalamassery in connection with the investigation. The SIT is probing alleged irregularities linked to the failed plan to bring Argentina national football team and Messi to Kerala and has flagged alleged tax evasion of ₹25.78 crore by RBC.