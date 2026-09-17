Kannur: An unborn baby died during childbirth at the Government General Hospital in Thalassery on Thursday, with the parents alleging that medical negligence led to the death. Hospital authorities have denied the allegation, saying the preliminary assessment found that the placenta separated from the womb before the baby was born.

According to the FIR, Sreeja from Vellarvalli in Peravoor was admitted to the hospital at 4 am on Thursday, September 17, after developing labour pain. However, hospital officials said she had been admitted to the hospital on September 15.

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Sreeja's husband, Bijesh T K, said the doctors informed him around 10 am on Thursday that a Caesarean section was required. An hour later, Bijesh was informed that the baby had died. Bijesh has questioned why the Caesarean section was not performed earlier. He said the couple had been told that the scan reports were normal and sought an explanation for the circumstances that led to the baby’s death.

Thalassery police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after Bijesh approached the police and raised the allegation of medical negligence. Hospital Superintendent Sreekumar Mukundan, however, said the hospital’s preliminary assessment had found no medical negligence.

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He said the medical team had initially planned for a normal delivery as the scan reports were normal. During labour, however, the progress was not as expected, and the doctors decided to perform a Caesarean section.

Three gynaecologists and a paediatrician were involved in the effort to save the baby, but they could not revive it, the Superintendent said.

According to Dr Mukundan, the preliminary assessment indicated placental abruption as a possible cause of death. In this condition, the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before the baby is born and can cause serious complications.