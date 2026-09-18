A breathtaking sea of golden-yellow marigolds has blanketed the fields of Cheruthoni in Idukki district, drawing crowds of admiring locals. Yet, behind this picture-perfect harvest lies a story of profound distress. For the local farmers who poured their hard work and savings into cultivating these blooms, the vibrant fields bring only tears as they face a devastating lack of buyers.

The crop was meticulously planned to hit the market during Kerala’s peak festive season of Onam, when flower demand reaches its absolute zenith. However, unpredictable climate change disrupted their calculations. Delayed weather patterns caused the flowers to bloom much later than expected, missing the prime festive window and leaving the farmers stranded with tonnes of unsold produce.

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According to local growers, the domestic market remains heavily dominated by commercial flowers imported from various regions of Tamil Nadu. These bulk imports, often cultivated using heavy chemical pesticides, enjoy established supply chains that shut out local producers. In contrast, Kerala’s locally grown, organic marigolds struggle to find similar acceptance.

Furthermore, farmers point to a baffling logistical hurdle: to sell their produce to major wholesalers within Kerala, they are often forced to send their flowers to wholesale hubs in Tamil Nadu first. Only after passing through these out-of-state distribution channels will Kerala’s wholesale dealers agree to purchase them. This unsustainable cycle adds prohibitive transport costs, making local sales virtually impossible.

Recent farming initiatives across regions like Vazhathoppu, Mariyapuram, Vathikudy, and Kanjikuzhy have proven that floriculture can be highly successful in Kerala’s climate. The agrarian community has successfully mastered the cultivation process; however, the lack of a reliable market framework remains their biggest hurdle.

Farmers argue that encouraging agriculture is only half the battle. They are urging state agencies, such as Horticorp, to actively step in, procure local flowers directly from the farms, and organise distribution channels to secure their livelihoods in future seasons.

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The stunning marigold field near the Vazhathoppu Panchayat office has currently turned into a viral social media hotspot, with visitors lining up to take selfies. The plantation was established by the Thanal Farmers Group as part of the Haritharavam initiative, supported by the Idukki Block Panchayat.

While the heavy yield has brought visual joy to the community, the farmers stand amidst the blooms with heavy hearts. This bittersweet landscape serves as a stark reminder that promoting agricultural schemes is futile without first establishing a secure, accessible market for the farmers’ harvest.