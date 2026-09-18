Kozhikode: A fresh twist has emerged in the controversy over an insect allegedly found in food served at a hotel in Kunnamangalam in the district, with the hotel owner alleging that the insect was deliberately placed in the food as part of a planned move to damage the establishment.

The owner of Paradise Hotel, Rafiq, has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that three men who had dined at the hotel late on Saturday night created a dispute after claiming to have found an insect in their food. According to the complaint, CCTV footage shows the men bringing the insect with them and placing it in the food.

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The allegation surfaced after videos claiming that an insect had been found in the hotel food went viral on social media. Following the controversy, Food Safety officials and others inspected the hotel the next day, after which it was closed. But the hotel was later reopened after the owner managed to produce food safety certificates.

The hotel owner has also alleged that the men who created the disturbance demanded ₹2 lakh as compensation after the incident. Rafiq submitted CCTV footage along with his complaint, seeking action against the three men.

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However, Anwar, a resident of Kalaranthiri Vattathampoyil in Koduvally, who is among the accused, denied the allegations. Talking to the media here, he claimed the CCTV footage produced by the hotel owner was edited.

Police have begun an investigation against Anwar and two others based on the hotel owner's complaint.

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Meanwhile, the Kunnamangalam panchayat coordination committee of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi took out a protest march in Kunnamangalam town, demanding action against the accused and what it termed hooliganism against the hotel.