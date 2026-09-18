Kollam Rural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of stalking and assaulting schoolgirls across two districts for several months. The accused, Lijo Joseph, who runs a poultry shop in Neduvathoor, was apprehended by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) in Puthoor following a coordinated manhunt.

According to the police, Joseph targeted young girls, mostly school students walking or cycling home alone through isolated areas. Over the past four months, he allegedly assaulted around 12 girls in various locations across Kollam and Pathanamthitta. Multiple cases have been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the East Kallada Police and Sooranad Police.

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A calculated modus operandi

According to the police, Lijo used highly calculated tactics to evade identification. He travelled on a blue scooter with its registration plate intentionally obscured by mud and bent to hide the numbers. Joseph wore a helmet, face mask, and surprisingly, women's footwear to confuse eyewitnesses. After committing an offence, he would quickly flee through small bylanes across Kunnathoor, Adoor, and Kottarakkara taluks.

Brave victim provides the decisive clue

While police examined footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras across the region, the investigation initially hit a roadblock due to the lack of clear vehicle details. The breakthrough came when a courageous student decided to fight back during an assault attempt near the Kollam-Theni National Highway. Joseph was not wearing his mask at the time. Despite the trauma, the girl fought him off, closely observed his physical build, and noted a highly specific habit: the assailant was chewing betel leaves.

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This single observation proved vital. Equipped with this description and the knowledge of his physical stature, the DANSAF team systematically cross-referenced surveillance feeds of similar scooter riders in the region. Following weeks of surveillance, the team tracked Joseph down to Puthoor.