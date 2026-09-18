A shocking incident of violence has been reported from Pulikeezhu in Thiruvalla, where a dispute over sharing the cost of alcohol escalated into a brutal physical assault. CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a 36-year-old man was slashed across the neck with a beer bottle outside a bar on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Arun Kumar, 36, from Kadapra Niranam, suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Police acted swiftly to arrest the accused, Sajith, 39, of Niranam, charging him with attempt to murder.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 6 pm on Thursday. Earlier that evening, Arun Kumar and another friend had arrived at the bar in Sajith's autorickshaw. After spending time drinking inside, the trio walked out onto the street, where an argument broke out over dividing the drinks bill. The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, culminating in Sajith smashing an empty beer bottle against the back of Arun's neck.

The bottle shattered upon impact, with sharp glass shards causing deep, severe lacerations to Arun's neck. Sajith also sustained a minor injury to his right index finger during the attack. Bystanders and witnesses rushed the heavily bleeding victim to a private hospital in Parumala, from where he was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital due to the critical nature of his injuries.

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Following the attack, the Pulikeezhu police registered a case and apprehended Sajith on Thursday night itself. Investigators have charged him under several relevant sections of the law, including attempt to murder. The recovered CCTV footage from the scene, which clearly shows the shocking nature of the assault, is expected to serve as key evidence in the prosecution's case.