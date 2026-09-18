A passionate nature lover from Kasaragod is demonstrating how individuals can lead the charge in environmental conservation. Vivek, a resident of Chotta Palakkal near Iriyanni, has successfully created a lush green shield along the banks of the Payaswini river using more than 15 distinct varieties of bamboo, including several rare species.

Vivek, who runs an electrical repair shop in Kundamkuzhy, found his calling in 2023. A visit to the famous Uravu Bamboo Grove Village in Wayanad, a community-driven initiative nestled in dense bamboo forests, completely changed his perspective on these versatile giant grasses. Mesmerised by the sheer diversity of bamboo species and the innovative products crafted from them, Vivek returned home with a handful of saplings to kickstart his dream.

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Living right next to the Payaswini river, Vivek utilised a portion of his family's five-acre farmland bordering the riverbank to plant these saplings. Over the past three years, his passion has turned into a serious quest. Wherever he travels, he makes it a point to source new and unique bamboo varieties, often purchasing them if they are not freely available. His riverbank plot now hosts giant bamboo, golden bamboo, climbing bamboo, Buddha’s belly bamboo, lathi bamboo, and running bamboo, alongside several other yet-to-be-identified varieties.

Beyond adding aesthetic beauty, the bamboo groves serve a vital ecological function. The extensive root systems of these bamboo clusters have begun securing the riverbanks, offering an effective natural barrier against soil erosion during the heavy monsoon seasons. However, the journey has not been without challenges. Vivek shares that wild animals, particularly porcupines and wild boars, frequently raid the plot and destroy saplings, posing a constant threat to his hard work.

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Despite these setbacks and the demands of his daily job, Vivek dedicates all his spare time to tending to his growing bamboo collection. Looking ahead, the enterprising youth hopes to expand his grove further by introducing even more exotic and native bamboo species to this unique riverfront sanctuary.