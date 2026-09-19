Thodupuzha: A five-member gang, including alleged goon leader Kunnel Ratheesh, the prime accused in the case related to the attempted murder of a young man at Uriyarikkunnu in Kumaramangalam, has been arrested.

Thodupuzha DySP Saji Markose confirmed the arrests at a press conference. The accused were taken into custody from a hideout in Palakkad by a special investigation team led by the DySP.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Kunnel Ratheesh alias Ratheesh K (41) of Ezhaloor, the first accused; Rajin P Raj (36), alias Duttu, of Chalakudy, the second accused; Akhil Lalson (29), alias Ambattan, of Mekkuizhikkatt, Kumaramangalam, the third accused; Ajith P A (37), alias Ayyappan, of Thrissur, the fourth accused; and Anujith Mohanan of Thachamattathil, Kaliy ar, alias Kunjambili, the fifth accused.

All five had previously been booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and were prohibited from entering Idukki district. Police said they violated the restrictions, entered the district and carried out the attack.

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According to the DySP, around 10 cases are pending against Ratheesh, including cases related to attempted murder, assault by an unlawful assembly and attacks on women.

The attack took place on the night of September 16, when Zenith K Sivan (34), a resident of Karikkumthottathil, Uriyarikkunnu, Kumaramangalam, was travelling in his car. Police said the gang deliberately intercepted the vehicle, using a pickup van in front and an Innova behind it.

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The accused, allegedly led by Ratheesh, then got out of the vehicles and attacked the car with machetes, smashing its windows before seriously assaulting Zenith. A woman travelling in the car also sustained injuries.

The accused allegedly fled to Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor in an ambulance belonging to a hospital in Pannimattom. Police had earlier recovered four machetes allegedly used in the attack from the abandoned ambulance.

The other vehicles allegedly used in the crime have also been recovered, the DySP said.

He said it would be possible to determine whether the accused had any motive other than their previous enmity only after detailed interrogation. Further action under the KAAPA provisions would also be initiated against the accused, he added.

The team that arrested the accused included Thodupuzha police station SHO Manesh K P, Sub-Inspectors Jibin, Arun, Ananthu and Shamsudheen, ASI Madhu, and CPOs Biju, Joy, Ajimon, Ramees Saleem and Babu.