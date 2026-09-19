A group of corporate employees on a business trip experienced a highly stressful situation when they lost a bag containing a laptop and wallet. However, the compassionate and professional intervention of the Kasaragod Railway Police turned their ordeal into a reassuring experience, earning the department widespread praise online.

The incident unfolded on September 8 when a 46-member delegation from a private firm set out from KSR Bengaluru Railway Station to attend an official event in Kasaragod. Just five minutes before their train's departure, one of the team members realised that their vital shoulder bag — containing a laptop, wallet, and critical personal documents — was missing.

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Though anxious, the team had no choice but to board the train. Upon arriving in Kasaragod, they approached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for assistance. RPF personnel immediately directed them to the local Kasaragod Railway Police Station to file a formal complaint. It was at the station that the group experienced a surprisingly warm and reassuring reception. Seljin, a team member hailing from Murickassery in Idukki, detailed the experience in a heartfelt social media post. He wrote about how the police officers on duty treated the distressed team with utmost patience, empathy, and active reassurance.

According to Seljin, the exemplary behaviour of the officers left a lasting impression, particularly on team members from other states who were highly impressed by the proactive policing and friendly conduct. The officers did not just file the paperwork; they actively calmed the anxious travellers and systematically explained the next steps in tracking down the missing bag.

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Taking swift action, the Kasaragod Railway Police forwarded the complaint to their counterparts in Bengaluru. Investigating officers have reportedly identified the individual who picked up the bag from the train station using CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to recover the belongings soon.