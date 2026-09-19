Thrissur: A 52-year-old woman died on Saturday after a private bus rammed her scooter at Chettupuzha in Thrissur. She was identified as Anitha K C, a native of Pullazhi.

The accident took place around 11 am when the bus, which was travelling from Kanjani, was moving in the same direction as Anitha's scooter. According to CCTV visuals, the bus attempted to overtake the scooter and hit it in the process.

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Anitha was thrown off her scooter following the impact. The bus then ran over her, killing her on the spot. Her body was shifted to the General Hospital, Thrissur, for autopsy.

Thrissur West Police Station Sub-Inspector Shefil Raj said statements were being recorded and a case would be registered against the bus driver.

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"The driver will be taken into custody, and his arrest will be recorded under sections amounting to negligence, overspeeding and also culpable homicide not amounting to murder," the officer told Onmanorama.

Chettupuzha ward member Baburaj E S said buses frequently speed through the area, making it accident-prone. "The road to and fro Thrissur from Kanjani is very smooth to navigate. Hence, the bus drivers speed through, putting others' lives in danger. In this case alone, one can see from the CCTV visuals how slowly she was driving her scooter and how the bus came so fast and crashed into her vehicle," he said, adding that an all-party meeting would be held at the Chettupuzha junction to raise the issue of recurring accidents and speeding in the area.

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Former councillor Rajani said Anitha was returning after pledging her gold for a function involving her children. She was on her way to her cousin's house in Arimpur when the accident occurred. According to Rajani, Anitha was carrying ₹70,000 in cash at the time of the accident.

"Anitha was living at her house with her bedridden mother, taking care of her. Anitha's son Akash lives in Bengaluru with his family. They came home last week to get their six-month-old child vaccinated and left, whereas daughter Hima lives in Varakkara with her family," she said. Anitha's husband, Sahadevan, had died some time ago. Rajani said that was her only sadness and described Anitha as a cheerful person who took full care of her elderly mother.