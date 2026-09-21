Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the proposed visit of the Argentina football team and Lionel Messi to Kerala has found that the previous LDF government planned to tap the state’s disaster management fund to finance the event.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Kochi in October 2025, chaired by then Chief Secretary A Jayathilak. According to the meeting minutes, funds were to be mobilised not only from the sponsor but also through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of various institutions and the State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The meeting also decided to make the services of two IAS officers available free of cost for arrangements related to the exhibition matches.

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The findings challenge the previous government’s claim that the state would not incur any financial burden in bringing the Argentina team to Kerala.

The SIT is also examining former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s trip to Spain to invite the team, for which the government spent ₹ 13 lakh.

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Personal staff member alleges minister’s role

Sathyapalan, who served as Abdurahiman’s private secretary, told the SIT that the former minister was behind the alleged irregularities in the Argentina deal.

According to his statement, departmental officials had advised the minister against selecting a sponsor directly without inviting tenders. Despite this, Abdurahiman decided to appoint Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) as the sponsor, Sathyapalan said.

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He also told the SIT that the minister was informed that RBC Managing Director Anto Augustine, who came on board as the sponsor, was an accused in criminal cases, but did not order a detailed verification.

A GST department official, meanwhile, told the SIT that the Sports Minister contacted the department through his gunman’s phone, seeking to halt the GST investigation against the sponsor.