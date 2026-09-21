Kochi: Construction of the new Water Metro terminal near the Ernakulam Boat Jetty has gathered pace, with round-the-clock piling work underway for a facility that is expected to become the second-largest terminal in the Kochi Water Metro network.

The ₹32-crore terminal is being built adjacent to the existing Ernakulam Boat Jetty and is expected to be completed within a year. In terms of operational scale and passenger-handling capacity, it will rank next only to the High Court terminal.

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Piling work began on September 8 under the supervision of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Projects Director M P Ramnavas and Water Transport Chief General Manager Shaji P Janardhanan. Kool Home Builders is executing the construction, while KITCO is the design consultant.

The two-storey terminal will have a total built-up area of 18,000 sq ft, with 9,000 sq ft on each floor. The structure will incorporate traditional Kerala-style architectural elements.

The foundation work involves 72 piles, each measuring 1 metre and 600 mm in diameter, with the piles being bored to depths of up to 45 metres. The piling work is being carried out 24 hours a day to meet the targeted 12-month completion schedule.

The entire first floor, spread across 9,000 sq ft, will be dedicated to commercial activities. The space is expected to generate non-fare-box revenue for the Water Metro while also providing additional amenities for passengers.

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The terminal’s master plan includes two floating pontoon jetties, of which one will be commissioned during the initial phase. The facility will also have dedicated charging points for electric boats and a fuelling station.

The ongoing construction work on the site of the new Water Metro terminal near the Ernakulam Boat Jetty. Photo: Special arrangement

Given its central location, the terminal is expected to become one of the most important passenger hubs in the Water Metro network, providing direct connectivity to Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, Kumbalam and Edakkochi.

The terminal will also offer convenient access to several major government, judicial, healthcare, educational and religious institutions in the heart of the city. These include the Revenue Tower, which houses the City Police Commissioner’s Office, and the Kanayannur Taluk Office; the District Court and Government Law College; General Hospital; Maharaja’s College, St Teresa’s College and St Teresa’s School; and the Ernakulathappan Shiva Temple.

The development comes as KMRL expands the Water Metro network and prepares for increased passenger traffic on existing and upcoming routes.

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Tender proceedings are currently underway for the procurement of 15 additional electric-hybrid boats to support the expansion of services.

KMRL is also finalising tender proceedings for two other suburban Water Metro terminals, Edakkochi, estimated to cost ₹20 crore, and Varappuzha, estimated at ₹16 crore.

With the Ernakulam terminal, additional boats and the proposed suburban hubs progressing simultaneously, KMRL is seeking to expand the reach and capacity of the Water Metro network across the city's major island and coastal corridors.