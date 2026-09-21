A 24-year-old youth who had been missing since May has been traced to Delhi by the Medical College Police on Sunday night. The youth is identified as Adith, a native of Mayiladumkunnu Desom, Avanoor.

A case had been registered under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act on 10 May 2026 based on a complaint filed by his parents at the Medical College Police Station. According to the First Information Report (FIR), he left home on 30 December 2025 after telling his family that he was going to find a job, but failed to return.

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CPO Abhijith noted that Adith, who did jobs such as carpentry and painting, left home following a quarrel with his parents in December. When he did not return or inform his family about his whereabouts, they grew worried and filed a complaint.

Initial Call Detail Record (CDR) checks traced his location to Chennai, but he then lost his phone, after which tracking became difficult. However, he later called his parents from a stranger's phone number. Police traced two such calls to a location within a 1 km radius of Sarojini Nagar in Delhi. "Adith would call his parents only every couple of months from unknown numbers but never revealed any other details including his location or what he was upto," police said.

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A police team subsequently set out for Delhi on 17 September. "We prepared a route map, walked to spots which provide free food and temples and showed his picture to people. They recognised him. We then traced him near Sarojini Nagar around 10 pm on Sunday. When questioned, he said he likes travelling and living this way is why he chose to come here. He ate food from places which give it for free and lived between gaps in bridges," Abhijith told Onmanorama.

The police team, which includes CPO Shahid, will head back on 23 September. "He will then be presented in front of the Magistrate and let go with his family," police added.