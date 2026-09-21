Idukki: A migrant worker couple was found dead in a pond near a tea plantation at Pooppara in Rajakkad on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Markam (30) and his wife, Sunia Markam (32), natives of Madhya Pradesh.

The couple was found in a pond near the rented house where they had been staying. Local residents saw them walking home under the influence of alcohol around 9 pm on Saturday.

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Sunia's body was spotted in the pond by local residents around noon on Monday. They alerted the Shanthamppara police, who reached the spot and drained the pond. Lakhan Singh's body was subsequently recovered.

The bodies have been shifted to Idukki Medical College for post-mortem examination.

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The couple had come to Pooppara in search of work and had been staying in a rented house near a tea estate.

Police suspect that one of them may have accidentally fallen into the pond and that the other may have jumped in while attempting to rescue them.

The Shanthamppara police have initiated further proceedings.