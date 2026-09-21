Thrissur: Fifty-five sovereigns of gold and ₹3.5 lakh in cash were stolen from a house at Koorkkanchery, Thrissur, after a burglar broke open the front door. The incident occurred at the residence of businessman Hasan Ali while he and his family were away for a week.

Hasan Ali and his family had been in Ernakulam for a week in connection with his son's treatment. They returned to Koorkkanchery on Sunday evening, but as no one was at home, Hasan Ali spent the night at his brother's house. He went to the mosque for prayers on Monday morning and returned home afterward, only to discover that the house had been burgled.

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CCTV footage from the house shows a person jumping over the compound wall at around 1.30 am. The burglar reportedly spent about an hour inside the house before leaving.

The Thrissur City Police Commissioner's squad and Nedupuzha Police have intensified the investigation. A team, including fingerprint experts, will examine the scene and collect evidence.

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The dog squad also inspected the scene. Police dog Gypsy ran for some distance along the pathway on the right side of the house before returning to the premises. Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend the burglar.