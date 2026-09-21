Kochi: North Paravur police have registered a case against the licensee of a toddy shop and an employee for allegedly serving toddy to three minors, including two 16-year-old girls. The action followed an incident in which one of the girls collapsed on the roadside after consuming the liquor.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday at a toddy shop near Cheraipadam on the Paravoor-Cherai road. Two 16-year-old girls and a male friend had entered the shop and consumed toddy. The police confirmed that the boy who accompanied the girls was also a minor.

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After leaving the shop, the three boarded a bus. During the journey, one of the girls began vomiting severely, prompting the bus conductor and other crew members to intervene.

“After getting down from the bus in the Munambam area, the girl collapsed on the roadside due to extreme exhaustion and distress. Munambam police reached the spot, informed the girl’s relatives and shifted her to a hospital,” said an officer at North Paravur station.

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Medical examinations later confirmed that excessive consumption of toddy had caused her physical distress. The police said the children are now in satisfactory condition and have no other health complications.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the children’s relatives, the Paravoor police registered a case against the toddy shop’s licensee and the employee who allegedly served the liquor to the minors.

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However, it is unclear whether the toddy shop owner and employee were aware that they were minors.

“A case has been registered. We are investigating the issue and collecting statements. No arrest has been made so far,” a police officer said.

The police said a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.