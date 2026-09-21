In a delicate medical procedure, veterinarians at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo have successfully removed a tumor weighing 185 grams from a male palm civet. The animal, which was relocated to the capital's zoo from Shimoga Zoo in 2024, is currently under close observation as it recovers from the operation.

The growth was detected during a routine medical assessment, prompting the zoo's veterinary team to schedule an immediate surgical intervention after conducting essential diagnostic tests. The excised mass has been sent to the State Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Palode for a comprehensive biopsy. Veterinarians have noted that the future course of treatment and rehabilitation will be decided once the laboratory results are obtained.

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To prevent the palm civet from aggravating the surgical wound during the healing process, the veterinary surgeons employed a specialised intradermal suturing technique. By placing the stitches entirely beneath the outer layer of the skin, the team successfully minimised the risk of the animal biting or clawing at the wound, making post-operative care and daily management significantly safer and more efficient.

The complex surgery was performed by Thiruvananthapuram Zoo Veterinary Surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran alongside House Surgeon Dr Megha M Kumar. Post-operative care, monitoring, and daily rehabilitation are being closely managed by Livestock Inspector BS Jijo, V Anil Kumar, and animal keeper C Akhil.