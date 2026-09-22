Kasaragod: A home nurse assigned for postnatal care allegedly recorded nude photos and videos of a 27-year-old new mother on her mobile phone and shared them with several people, including her husband, on WhatsApp.

Based on the young mother's complaint, Kasaragod town police have arrested Sulaikha Rasiya (25), a native of Karnataka and resident within the limits of the police station.

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The complainant said the videos were made and circulated without her knowledge, causing her humiliation and defamation. According to the FIR, the photos and videos were recorded between September 7 and 20 while Rasiya was providing postnatal care to the woman.

The incident came to light when the young mother looked at the home nurse’s mobile phone and found the recordings. She subsequently discovered that the photos and videos had been shared with several people.

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The young mother’s relatives said they suspect the home nurse could be part of a bigger racket involving her husband and others. They also suspect the recordings may have been made to blackmail them. Police said they are not ruling out that possibility.

Police said they had impounded the phone allegedly used to take the photos and record the videos. They said they would examine the mobile phone and other digital evidence.

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They booked Rasiya for voyeurism (Section 77 of BNS), violation of privacy (Section 66 (E) of IT Act), and atrocities against women (Section 119 (b) of the Kerala Police Act)

According to Section 77 of the BNS, a first conviction is punishable with one to three years in prison and a fine, while a second or subsequent conviction carries three to seven years in prison and a fine. Section 66E of the IT Act is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to ₹2 lakh, or both.

Section 119(b) of the police Act, guarantees punishment up to three years in prison, a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both. Inspector Melbin Jose, the Kasaragod Town Station House Officer, is investigating the case.