Kozhikode: Following repeated reports from residents about a suspected leopard sighting in Kummangodu near Nadapuram town, the Forest Department has launched a search operation in the area.

A 22-year-old college student, Sinan, and his 76-year-old grandmother were injured in an alleged leopard attack near Badiya Mosque on Monday. The area is densely populated. Sinan told Forest Department officials that they were attacked by a leopard.

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Several other residents also claimed to have seen the animal, while visuals purportedly showing a leopard moving through different pathways in Kummangodu were widely circulated on social media.

Following the reports, authorities declared a holiday for schools, anganwadis and madrassas in the area on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

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Kuttiadi Range Officer P R Prashanth told Onmanorama that Forest and Wildlife Department teams had not directly sighted the leopard so far. The search continued on Tuesday.

"We have placed a trap in the locality. However, we do not expect the trap to be very useful as the area is densely populated. We have also started surveillance using drones, but we are yet to receive any visuals of the animal. We are continuing the search to ascertain whether a leopard is actually present in the area," he said.

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Following reports of the suspected leopard, large numbers of people gathered in Kummangodu on Monday. On Tuesday, however, authorities issued a strict warning against visiting the area.

Grama panchayat president Safeera M said heightened vigilance was being maintained and residents had been advised not to venture outside unless necessary.

"Forest officials have started examining CCTV footage from houses in the area. They have also begun inspections using thermal scanners. We are hopeful that the mystery surrounding the presence of the animal will be resolved soon," she said.