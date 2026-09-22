Thiruvananthapuram: The Priyadarshini scheme, launched under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as a key UDF government initiative, marks 100 days on Tuesday. Since its start on June 15, an average of 12.93 lakh women have used the service daily.

Transport minister C P John said the scheme has recorded around 13 crore free journeys so far, with free tickets worth nearly ₹275 crore issued.

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The highest number of women using the scheme on a single day was recorded on September 7, when 15.53 lakh women travelled free. Tickets worth ₹3.29 crore were issued on that day.

Despite offering free travel under the scheme, KSRTC’s average daily collection has remained steady. Excluding the amount set aside for the scheme in September, the corporation’s average daily collection stood at ₹5.75 crore. It was ₹5.45 crore in July and ₹5.43 crore in August.

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Women accounted for 62% of KSRTC’s total passengers in the scheme's initial weeks. Their share has since risen to 68.9%.

KSRTC’s overall daily ridership has also risen since the scheme was launched. The average number of passengers, which stood at 24.66 lakh in the first week, has increased by 12.1% to 27.63 lakh.

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The Kerala Financial Corporation is advancing the funds required for the scheme to KSRTC. The government reimburses the corporation from the budgetary allocation once every 15 days.