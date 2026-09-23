Alappuzha: Police have completed evidence collection with the three minor boys accused in the murder of Haripad native Sivankutty Chettiyar. This is the first time police have conducted such an evidence collection procedure with minors in the state, according to legal experts.

According to the case, a 13-year-old girl plotted to murder her grandfather and had it carried out by the three boys. The evidence-collection procedure was conducted in complete confidentiality and was completed on Tuesday evening.

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The police took the three minors separately on different dates to collect evidence, following a court order that prevented them from being taken together to the crime-related locations.

The boys were taken to the house in Karuvatta where the murder took place, as well as places they are believed to have visited, including Haripad and Paravur railway stations, the Haripad KSRTC bus stand and two hotels in Haripad. Evidence was also collected from the homes of the accused.

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During the procedure, police identified the shop where the minors purchased hand gloves. The gloves, which were discarded after the crime, were recovered from undergrowth near Haripad railway station.

Clothes suspected to have been worn by the minors during the crime were also recovered from their homes. Stolen gold ornaments and a perfume bottle were also recovered from the house where the murder took place.

Meanwhile, police have sought permission from the Juvenile Justice Board to question a 13-year-old girl who is also an accused in the case.