A major accident waiting to happen finally did, yet authorities continue to turn a blind eye to the perilous conditions on the Alappuzha stretch of the National Highway (NH). Just days ago, a car struck a massive mound of soil left carelessly on the Kalavoor flyover, overturning completely and leaving the driver injured. The incident occurred at around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. Unbelievably, the very same pile of soil remains untouched on the road, posing an active threat to unsuspecting motorists.

1) Soil piled carelessly in front of traffic diversion signs near Krupaasanam Junction on the National Highway, blocking them from view. 2) Vehicles parked illegally near Krupaasanam Junction, narrowing the already congested stretch.

The hazard consists of excavated soil and construction debris piled high on both sides of the Kalavoor flyover. In the name of safety, contractors have merely placed a flimsy strip of caution tape and a tiny barricade around the obstruction. In the absence of proper street lighting, drivers coming from a distance cannot spot these mounds until they are dangerously close, which is precisely what triggered the recent crash.

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Useless warning signs

The issue is far from isolated. Investigations reveal a systemic lack of basic safety measures at various NH construction sites across the district. At multiple locations, signs warning drivers of upcoming diversions or routing traffic onto service roads are placed so poorly that they are only visible at the very last second. Adding to the danger, heavy construction materials like iron rods and concrete blocks are left scattered along the roadside. Near Krupaasanam Junction, massive mounds of earth have been piled directly in front of traffic diversion boards, rendering them completely useless. If a vehicle crashes into these mounds, it is highly likely to trigger a multi-vehicle pile-up.

The menace of illegal parking

To make matters worse, unauthorised parking on both sides of the highway near Krupaasanam Junction has turned the area into a massive bottleneck. As vehicles descend from the flyover, the width of the highway decreases abruptly. The addition of illegally parked vehicles and active wayside businesses severely restricts movement, creating chronic traffic congestion.

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Task force recommendations ignored

Following a tragic accident in Thrissur on 4 February, a special safety task force had conducted an inspection along the NH in Alappuzha. While some efforts were subsequently made to clear encroachments, the critical hazards arising from ongoing construction work have not been resolved. Commuters are demanding immediate action to install highly visible signboards, reflective hazard markers, and adequate street lighting to prevent further disasters on this stretch.