A vital interstate connection project designed to span the Kabini River and unite the communities of Kerala and Karnataka remains frozen in time. The Bairakuppa bridge, conceived to bridge more than just physical distance, has languished for over three decades, leaving locals reliant on outdated ferry services.

A symbol of interstate apathy

The foundation stone for the 184-metre bridge was laid on 24 September 1994 by the then Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka at the Perikkalloor crossing. Designed with eight spans, the project was initially estimated to cost ₹2 crore, with both states agreeing to share the financial burden equally. However, political transitions and bureaucratic red tape quickly stalled progress, turning the dream of seamless connectivity into a multi-decade deadlock.

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Forest clearances and environmental hurdles

The initial roadblock came from the Karnataka Forest Department, which raised objections over land clearance, citing environmental concerns in the sensitive border zone. As years turned into decades, the cost of construction escalated, and the half-built structure stood as a monument of neglect. Now, exactly 32 years later, a renewed political push has sparked fresh optimism among the long-suffering residents of both states.

Priyanka Gandhi's intervention sparks hope

The election of Priyanka Gandhi as the Wayanad MP has injected new energy into the stalled project. With her influence spanning both Karnataka and Kerala, locals are hopeful that she can leverage her political position to resolve the long-standing disputes. During her recent visit to Perikkalloor, Priyanka Gandhi reassured residents that she would actively intervene to make the bridge a reality.

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Central funds and the way forward

The path ahead relies on collaborative governance. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has already assured that central funds under the Central Road Fund can be sanctioned for the bridge's construction. However, this is contingent on both state governments submitting a joint consent letter. With the Kerala Public Works Department minister expected to visit Perikkalloor soon to assess the situation, there is a growing demand for both states to seize this political window and fast-track the clearances.